Matt Damon’s New Film Divides Critics: “Like Game of Thrones with a Monty Python Twist”

The first reviews of Matt Damon’s new movie, The Last Duel, now are available, and the response has been decidedly mixed.

Directed by Ridley Scot, The last duel is a historical drama set during the Hundred Years War, starring Damon as a knight fighting in France’s last legally sanctioned duel.

Along with Damon, the film stars Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver.

On the Rotten Tomatoes review aggregation website, The last duel it currently has a score of just 67 percent, indicating that the film generated division among critics after its debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Here’s what some of the reviews have said …

Jonathan Romney of The Guardian, gave the film two stars. He wrote: “By the time the film shows its attempt to be a medieval #MeToo episode, it has anesthetized us with such pomposity and flashy things that the heart of the plot almost suffocates.”

“The story of Marguerite [Comer] it could have been a riveting drama, somewhat a la Bernard Shaw, if only the grandiose show (and its 152-minute length) had been refined. As it is, you quickly tire of the mud, metal, and permanently medieval climate. “









Owen Gleiberman of Variety, described the film as “intriguing but overcooked”, and “a film that flirts with, and sometimes falls into, an outlandish kind of mannered period drama.”

“The accents are very mixed,” he added. “The performance teeters between the operatic and the exaggerated. Sometimes it’s like seeing A Man for All Seasons crossed with game of Thrones with a touch of Monty Python. “

Others, however, were more emphatically positive about the film, with Comer’s performance in particular receiving applause from critics.

Ben Croll of Indie Wire wrote: “The last duel it is revealed as far too rare on today’s Hollywood battlefield – a smart and genuinely daring big-budget melee that is, above all, the product of a recognizable artistic collaboration. “

Ryan Leston gave the film four stars in The Telegraph, writing: “The real star is Jodie Comer. First, obedient wife, then adulteress, and finally the woman who takes on the great responsibility of being heard, the star of Killing Eve it is the glue that holds everything together, and the screen is never more alive than when she is on it ”.

The last duel It will hit theaters on October 15, 2021.