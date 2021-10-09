Matt DAMON and Ben AFFLECK star in this medieval film that opens in October: VIDEO

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for three decades and, during the 1990s, the world knew them for the the film ‘Good Will Hunting’ and the Oscar Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1997. With this memory as a preamble and a whole successful career in Hollywood for both actors, Matt and Ben meet again in a film that will feature their creativity in the writing of the story, as well as in front of the camera.

The tape in question is’The Last Duel‘, a film that will feature them in the leading roles, accompanied by Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. To complete the attractive project, the management will be in charge of the multi-awarded filmmaker Ridley Scott.

So that you don’t wait too long to see it, it should be announced that the film will be will premiere on October 14 in the cinemas of our country.

Based on the book The Last Duel

‘The Last Duel’ is a historical thriller and drama film based on the book ‘The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial of Combat in Medieval France’, by Eric Jager. Therefore, the film adaptation of the The script was written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener.

This time around, Damon plays the title role alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. Meanwhile, his co-team on the script, Ben Affleck, will play a minor but momentous role in the plot.









The film was originally scheduled for a limited theatrical release on December 25, 2020, prior to its release on January 8, 2021. However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the date was pushed back to October 14, 2021, for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures under the 20th Century Studios label.

What is ‘The Last Duel’ about?

Set in the 14th century France, tells the story of Marguerite de Carrouges, who declares to have been raped by the gentleman Jacques Le Gray, the best friend of her husband. When nobody believes her, her husband, Jean de Carrouges, accuses his best friend before the rhey Carlos VI, who decides to authorize a duel to the death between the two.

Given this, Marguerite de Carrouges will have to face public scrutiny and, as the time marked, be singled out for her revelation in the face of the possibility of someone dying for what she confessed.

To learn more about the characters, they are distributed as follows: