Matt Damon admits he has a secret Instagram account and someone will find it in an hour

Matt Damon lives isolated from the digital world, until recently everyone thought that he did not have social networks and as he had explained on some occasion he did not need to have them.

“I never saw the point of opening a social media account. And over time, I feel better and better having made that decision. I understand that I want to be connected with everyone on Facebook, but my life is so full that, of I am truly connected to the world that I need to be connected to, “he commented in an interview for GQ.

Matt Damon as Jason Bourne





However, in the same post, he admitted that he has a “very private” Instagram account. The actor said he used it to watch his friends’ kids grow up and only posts to it from time to time.

“I have 76 followers and I have made 40 publications since 2013,” he said in the magazine, believing that this was not relevant for them to find his secret account on this social network.

Matt Damon at the “Suburbicon” Premiere GTRES

But it may be that they have caught him and this detail has been the key. A Twitter user claimed that he had found the account and that it took him an hour to do so, although the tone of the publication let it fall that it should have cost him less.

For many people it is obvious, since the username is an anagram with his name and the number of posts and followers are exactly what he said in the interview.

Matt Damon’s supposed private account on Instagram Instagram

The name of the account began to spread through Twitter and despite the fact that several media outlets have contacted Matt Damon’s representation agency, it has not wanted to confirm or deny whether the Internet “detectives” have been right.