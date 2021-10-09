Saturday, October 9, 2021
HomeCelebrityMatrix: Madonna regretted turning down movie role with Keanu Reeves | ...
Celebrity

Matrix: Madonna regretted turning down movie role with Keanu Reeves | Movies and series

By Hasan Sheikh
0
56




Lana Wachowski is about to return to the big screen as director of the fourth installment of her iconic 90s saga, in which Keanu Reeves and other actors will reprise their iconic roles, with the exception of Lawrence Fishburne. But there is a rumor about the franchise that has recently been confirmed: Madonna was offered a role in The Matrix.


Previous articleBen Affleck says he had fun as Batman in ‘the Flash’
Next articleMegan Fox wears a new look and manages to hide her gray hair
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv