Matrix: Madonna regretted turning down movie role with Keanu Reeves | Movies and series

Lana Wachowski is about to return to the big screen as director of the fourth installment of her iconic 90s saga, in which Keanu Reeves and other actors will reprise their iconic roles, with the exception of Lawrence Fishburne. But there is a rumor about the franchise that has recently been confirmed: Madonna was offered a role in The Matrix.

“I turned down the role in Matrix, can you believe it? He wanted to kill me. It is one of the best movies ever. A very small part of me regrets that moment of my life “, confessed ‘The queen of pop’ in The tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he also commented that he said no to Catwoman for the film Batman returns (1992), by Tim Burton.

The pop star did not specify exactly which character she was offered to play in the Wachowski sisters’ film. Nevertheless, Vanity Fair magazine speculates that he probably refused to give life to Trinity (which currently falls to Carrie-Anne Moss). Of course, she was not the only one who declined to play the lead in the trilogy, as Salma Hayek said on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk podcast that she auditioned but lost it for “being lazy.”









Although it had been a complete vision, Madonna did not go wrong when she refused to be part of the cast of Matrix, since when the film began production, ‘The Material Girl’ had already agreed to join Evita, a film directed by Ian Parker, that raised just over 141 million dollars in the world box office and that won, among other recognitions, one of the five Oscars for which she was nominated in 1997.

Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves will revert to Trinity and Neo, respectively. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros.

When is Matrix 4 released?

The Matrix: resurrections will hit the big screen on December 22. Also, in the United States, the film will be available through HBO Max on the same day of its premiere.