Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy unveils its eighties soundtrack

One of the star releases of this month and the remainder of 2021 is without a doubt Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the adventure starring Starlord and the rest of charismatic characters like Gamora or Groot. In the game of Eidos Montreal -with changes in its work policy- we will control only the character played by Chris Pratt on the big screen, although we will be able to display joint powers, and as usual, Starlord will be accompanied by a good string of songs to listen to during the course of the play.
The 80s, protagonists of music
Thus, the Canadian study has revealed the list of songs that will make up the soundtrack of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, with eminently eighties themes among which we can find artists and groups of the stature of Blondie, Kiss, Europe or New Kids on the Block , with the anthem of that decade, Take on Me, by A-Ha, also present. How could it be otherwise, there is no lack of Never Gona Give you Up, by Rick Astley.
That said, we go on to detail the complete tracklist of the game:
- Blondie – Call Me
- Blue Oyster Cult – Don’t Fear The Reaper
- Bobby McFerrin – Don’t Worry Be Happy
- Hot Chocolate – Every 1’s A Winner
- Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight
- Tears For Fears – Everybody Wants To Rule The World
- EUROPE – The Final Countdown
- New Kids on the Block – Hangin ‘Tough
- Pat Benatar – Hit Me With Your Best Shot
- Bonnie Tyler – Holding Out for a Hero
- KISS – I Love It Loud
- Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
- Culture Club – I’ll Tumble 4 Ya
- Mötley Crüe – Kickstart My Heart
- Simple Minds – Love Song
- Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax
- Def Leppard – Rock Rock Till You Drop
- Rainbow – Since You Been Gone
- A-ha – Take On Me
- Soft Cell – Tainted Love
- Loverboy – Turn Me Loose
- Autograph – Turn Up the Radio
- Wham! – Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
- Scandal featuring Patty Smyth – The Warrior
- Starship – We Built This CityTwisted Sister – We’re Not Gonna Take It
- Billy Idol – White Wedding
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released this coming October 25 on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series, PC and Stadia. Also on Nintendo Switch, with a cloud version.