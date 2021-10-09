Marvel and Sony would make more Spider-Man movies with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

There are just over two months until Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres in theaters. The third film of Tom holland As the protagonist, he will get fully involved with the multiverse and, in this context, there has been speculation for months with the possibility that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield return to interpret your versions of Peter parker on this tape. So far, all those involved have denied the veracity of these rumors.

Now, from the hand of the journalist Daniel Richtman, who is usually right with his information from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) unveiled unexpected news. Everything indicates that Marvel and Sony would be willing to make new movies of Spider-man with the participation of Maguire and of Garfield. As revealed, the tapes would already be in development stages.

Richtman told that Maguire I would go back to do Spider-man 4 and Garfield to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Both productions were rumored as possibilities while the actors were tied to Marvel, but they never came to fruition. Tobey said goodbye to the suit in 2007 and Garfield in 2014.

Like Spider-Man, Garfield made two movies and Maguire three. (IMDb)

How likely is Tobey Maguire to return

In case of Tobey Maguire seems the most sensible in terms of real possibilities. The actor is already 46 years old (three less than those who, for example, was Hugh jackman when did Logan) and fitness could be a complication. On the other hand, the actor seems somewhat removed from the film industry. It is known that it will be part of Babylon, the new movie of Damien chazelle, but he has not performed in front of the camera since 2014. In 2017 he was in charge of narrating The Baby Boss and that was all he did.









What chance does Andrew Garfield have of returning

Although in the case of Andrew Garfield his 38 years would not be a problem, the way he ended everything with the production of The Amazing Spider-Man it would be a difficult obstacle to overcome. In 2014, Sony was hacked and an email was leaked detailing that the actor had been fired for not attending a presentation event of The Amazing Spider-Man 3. This was denied by Garfield on a note with The Guardian of 2016, where he also noted: “What I will say with pride is that I never compromised my integrity, it was always me. And that may have been difficult for some people. “.