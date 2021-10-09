La Jornada – Iatse authorizes the strike of thousands of workers behind the scenes of Hollywood

The Angels. A major Hollywood strike could be on the horizon for some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry. Over the weekend, members of the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees (Iatse) voted overwhelmingly to authorize a nationwide strike for the first time in their history.

The Iatse is a 128-year-old union representing more than 150,000 artists, artisans, and technicians in the entertainment industry in the United States and Canada. Comprised of cinematographers, costume designers, set designers, script supervisors, hairdressers and makeup artists, entertainers, stage hands and many more, it represents essentially everyone who works in any form of entertainment (including movies, television, theater, concerts, trade shows and broadcasting) other than actors, directors, producers or screenwriters.

The three-year contracts of some 60,000 of the union’s members – one covering primarily film and television production in Los Angeles and Hollywood and another covering other production centers, including New Mexico and Georgia – expired in July. In the past four months, the union has negotiated new terms with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP). Those discussions fell through on September 20.

The Iatse says the AMPTP has failed to address the biggest issues in the workplace, and members voted overwhelmingly to give the organization’s president, Matthew D. Loeb, the ability to authorize a strike.

Unsustainable wages

It ensures that its members are subject to excessive working hours, unsustainable wages for the lowest paid trades, and they do not provide reasonable breaks, including meal breaks and time off between marathon workdays and weekend work. In addition, it indicates that the participants in some projects to streaming of “new media” are paid less. Instagram account @ia_stories has posted heartbreaking anonymous testimonials and the effects of excessively long work hours.

The AMPTP represents hundreds of companies, including major Hollywood studios, production companies and media services. streaming, and negotiates essentially all union and union contracts in the entire industry.









In 2009, Iatse and the studios agreed that new media productions required more “flexibility” because they were not yet economically viable. That has changed, but workers’ expectation of flexibility has not. They feel like they are being taken advantage of while budgets and profits for streaming have reached levels of box office success.

Support on social media has been significant and many film personalities have voiced their support, including Octavia Spencer, Mindy Kaling, Jane Fonda, and Katherine Heigl. On Monday, the Directors Guild of America also issued a statement of solidarity signed by Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Barry Jenkins, Ron Howard, Ava DuVernay and Lesli Linka Glatter. Congressman Adam Schiff (Democrat of California), Senator Alex Padilla (Democrat of California) and 118 senators and members of the House of Representatives also sent a letter to the AMPTP urging good faith negotiations.

Leaders on both sides have said they would like to avoid the strike if possible. On Tuesday, Iatse and AMPTP resumed negotiations.

With 60 workers covered by expired deals, most productions would have to close in the United States, including mainstream television shows and Netflix productions.