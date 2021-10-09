Saturday, October 9, 2021
Kylie Jenner Releases Freddy Krueger-Inspired Makeup For Halloween [+VIDEO]

By Sonia Gupta
With the iconic film character, Freddy Krueger, the businesswoman and model Kylie Jenner has launched her new makeup collection, under her signature Kylie Cosmetics, especially for Halloween 2021.

This is Kylie x A nightmare on Elm Street, a product of which the star himself is the face of the campaign he announced on his official Instagram account.

In the shared images, Jenner is seen wearing a nude outfit with red, which she has complemented with long metallic nails that emulate the claws of the horror character.

In addition, in the same social network, she published a video in which she is shown naked and pretending to be full of blood.

Since the arrival of this new product from the star was known, thousands of his followers have posted positive opinions about the campaign and that they hope to obtain the new kit that includes a 12-color shadow palette, the famous lip gloss, a tint of red cheeks and lips, and a pair of false eyelashes.




