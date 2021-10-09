Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala wardrobe turns into a Halloween costume

Weeks after her all-black Balenciaga outfit at the Met Gala made headlines, Kim Kardashian’s polarizing outfit was turned into a Halloween costume.

The star of The Keeping Up With The Kardashian She arrived at the fashion show on September 13 in a couture black mini dress from design firm Knife, black tights and an opaque head covering that hid her entire face.

Yandy, a US-based retailer, has recreated the set for a fraction of the price.

The outfit, which is listed as the “Gala Guest Mystery Outfit” on her website, includes a see-through black cape, a figure-hugging satin mini dress, black stockings and gloves, and a black face covering.

While Kim’s dress featured a high neckline, Yandy’s costume shows cleavage. It sells for $ 99.99.

“Sparkly dresses had their hot moment, and we’re here for it, but look who paved the way for a statement-making avant-garde!” Reads the costume description.









“Black, dramatic and always so dark, flaunt your haute couture kissed curves like a world celebrity in this exclusive Gala Mystery Guest Costume … Dare to say you’ll be famous on the red carpet.”

It’s not the first time someone has tried to recreate the beauty mogul’s Met Gala look.

Earlier this month, a 34-year-old mother from Hertfordshire, Charlotte Sturge, copied the outfit with everyday black clothes she already had at home.

By sharing photos of her creation on social media, Sturge revealed that she had worn black leggings and a fitted blouse.

To cover her head, she wore a pair of black stockings and tied the ends into a top bun.

“I did it in five minutes: black boots, black leggings, a polo shirt and socks,” he said.

He also revealed that he can see with “perfect vision” through the tights.

“It’s amazing that you can see completely through the mesh – perfect vision. But he might have to cut a hole for a straw so he can drink, ”he said.