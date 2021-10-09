Kim Kardashian dressed like “chola” at 13, recounts punishment she received because of her sister Kourtney

The most famous socialite in the world Kim Kardashian reveals that she dressed as a “chola” at 13 years of age and also recounts the punishment she received from Kris Jenner because of her sister Major Kourtney Kardashian.

“I saw it was National Daughters Day, so this post is for my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers. North and ChiPlease be kind to me when you are the age I was in these photos, “says the American businesswoman on social media.

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West also offers an apology to her mother and lets her know that more than 20 years ago, she was unfairly punished and all because of her sister, Kourtney kardashian who was 15 years old at the time.

“Because Kourtney stole your car just to go around the block and somehow, even though I didn’t participate, I still got in trouble. So we had nothing else to do but do photoshoots in the garage,” says the rapper’s ex partner Kanye west.

The millionaire woman who has even created her own game is sincere and makes it known that she was not the culprit “I heard what my older sister and my friends said. They were such bad influences and I was perfect and for that I apologize” you can read in a way funny English language Kim Kardashian, currently from 40 years old.









Kim Kardashian dressed as “chola” at 13, recounts punishment she received because of her sister Kourtney. Photo: Screenshot



Kylie’s sister and Kendall jenner She received countless comments from her Instagram followers and there was no shortage of those who called her “her best chola era” long before she showed off Balenciaga dresses and other luxury brands.

Chola, is the generic name of mestizo women in several countries such as Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia. However, in the Mexican culture as well as the Latin one who has emigrated to the United States they also refer to the term.

“Kim Kardashian was quite a chola” are some phrases that can be read from Internet users on the net, and refer to women who wear wide pants, men’s shirts or with oversize style, knitted hats, wide tennis shoes and even dark glasses “.

The truth is that since she was a whole girl, Kim Kardashian has wanted to stand out among her sisters, whatever style it is, she never leaves aside the makeup that more than 20 years ago it was the fashion to wear it overloaded and with dark lips.