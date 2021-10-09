Kim Flores returns to La Casa de los Famosos with her husband

After her unexpected departure from the reality show, the Guatemalan model, Kimberly flowers returned to ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ next to her husband Edwin moon to clear his name and clear up some rumors that are circulating inside the house by his companions.

From the moment she entered the stage, the hosts of the program asked the beautiful influencer if she would keep in touch with her closest colleagues such as Veronica and Roberto, after they left the reality show to which she replied that she was not safe.

“I don’t know what can happen outsideShe lives here, I live there and I kind of have a more familiar side, in fact I always said so, mine is the lady who is in the house, who goes with my husband here, who goes to the supermarket, I mean I’m not already like the single girl who walks with friends, that stage already does not give me time “, revealed the interpreter of ‘Better I stay alone’.

They may not know it, but a couple of days ago the Peruvian actress Verónica Montes revealed that she was in charge of being the matchmaker between Roberto Romano and the wife of the singer of the Trakalosa of Monterrey, since she was responsible for giving Kimberly the love messages that the Mexican actor sent her.

According to the South American television celebrity, Romano was using Alicia Machado in the reality show and wanted to have something serious with the Guatemalan once they were out of the Casa de los Famosos, however Flores did not reciprocate his feelings at any time.

As expected, the famous youtuber questioned by Héctor Sandarti and Jimena Gallego about the supposed love letters that Roberto sent her and in front of her husband explained that she never received those messages, in addition to clarifying that she was not secretly communicating with the actor .

“The pieces of paper were like a lot, in fact we did once because if we knew how the plot could not be written, we wrote who we were going to nominate that week and the boss put us in a room, scolded the three of us and After the other pieces of paper, they did not reach me, it would have been nice to see and have shown them, but no piece of paper arrived”, Declared Kimberly Flores in front of the cameras.









