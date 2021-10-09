Kelly Clarkson recalls how she discovered Ariana Grande 8 years ago

Kelly clarkson She is one of the most talented singers in the world, her vocal potential is unmatched, and therefore a good review on her part can be a compliment to any artist.

Such is the case of Ariana Grande, who 10 years ago was praised by Kelly Clarkson, even though the girl did not take off in international fame, at least as a singer.

The two are now great friends and share the stage, as they did by reviving Aretha Franklin in the duet of RESPECT.

What did Kelly Clarkson say about Ariana Grande?

This was the first time Kelly Clarkson met Ariana Grande

It was through her official Instagram account that Kelly Clarkson shared a photo of a screenshot from almost 10 years ago, where she tweets that she needs to know who the girl is singing in the YouTube video.

Own Ariana he answers him tweet, saying that it is her, and that her words are very valuable for his musical career.

Kelly Clarkson and her example in Realitys

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are now great friends

While lately Kelly clarkson It has not filled stadiums and arenas as Ariana does now. At the beginning of the 2000s Clarkson was the most successful singer on the American continent.

This after being the first big winner of a reality show, when she was crowned champion of American Idol first generation.

Kelly Clarkson’s career has since gone from strength to strength, and she now serves as a television host on America’s most successful morning show.

Did you know the story of Kelly clarkson with Ariana Grande ?, Tell us your opinion in the comments and follow us on The Truth News to find out everything about show business.

