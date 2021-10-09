Keanu Reeves will have his own star on the Canadian Walk of Fame

Keanu reeves is an iconic actor known for many iconic film roles, some of which he will soon reprise with the return of the franchises of The Matrix and John Wick, so it was to be expected that his native Canada decide to honor him.

This Friday, October 8, it was announced that the native of Toronto will be included in the Canadian Walk of Fame where you will have a Canadian star alongside some of the greatest entertainment and art personalities in the country.

Previously in The Truth News We reveal everything you need to know about the most beloved actor in the world, starting with the details of his admission to the Walk of Fame of his native country in 2021.

Reeves inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame

Reeves will have his star on the Canadian Walk of Fame

“Congratulations to our members and honorees of the 2021 Canada Walk of Fame! The broadcast will take place in December on CTV,” he tweeted. @CWOFame this week introducing the Matrix star as one of the new additions.









Other members include the singer-songwriter Jully Black, the late blues artist Salome bey, the wrestling star Bret “The Hitman” Hart and the decathlete Damian Warner. You can see the tweet below:

On January 31, 2005, Reeves received a star in the Hollywood walk of fame, where also this week, Alejandro Sanz received his star on the Walk of Fame although the Spanish is not close to the actor’s star.

Keanu Reeves returns to the Matrix

After facing delays due to the coronavirus, the production of The Matrix Resurrections concluded in November 2020. Months before filming ended, the first images of Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4 were leaked.

The film will be released in ciness and in HBO Max in December of this year with Lana Wachowsk again as a screenwriter and director. Besides Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, the cast includes stars like Jada pinkett smith and Lambert Wilson.

