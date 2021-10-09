Keanu Reeves reveals details of adaptations of ‘BRZRKR’, the ultraviolent comic

Keanu reeves has unveiled new details of adaptations of BRZRKR, the ultraviolent comic that Netflix will cover, emphasizing the live action tape as well as the animated series. BRZRKR is a comics saga written and created by Reeves himself and Matt Kindt and drawn by Ron Garney that has become a success. The actor, to be in Matrix Resurrections has given an interview to Collider (he ScreenRant) in which he explains what he intends with this ultraviolent and spectacular adaptation.

One of the best-selling comics of recent years will become real

These new projects approved with Netflix, the streaming platform, will be an expansion of the limited series of 12 episodes, which originated from an idea that Reeves had been developing for several years. That is, nothing of a kind of literal version of what has already been seen. Rather they will be story, universe and character expansions, trying to be original in their arguments. The actor and producer has also confirmed that they are currently looking for different animation studios to present the style they are looking for for the animated series and that the writer of The batman, Mattson tomlin, is working on the script for the film version.





“My ambition or hope is not to make a filmed version of the comic so that they have things in common and the public will recognize them instantly, logically we will have the main character and its types of rules, but I want us to take it to other places too, “says the actor.” Now we’re looking at the animation style for the show, I’m talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to see how this all fits together, “he continues.”I want to see the versions of different creators of this story, in the sense of having different narrators with their own set of rules that elevate the plot and the license to new places. For instance, maybe we will try to found our own animation company to strengthen this vision. For now we have hired a screenwriter for the film, Mattson Tomlin. It has been great and is starting to put things together, “concludes Collider the actor and producer.









“ The story will be expanded with an anime and a live action film featuring the writer of The Batman

Brzrkr (pronounced “berserker“) is described as a pica saga about the constant struggle over 80,000 years of an immortal warrior who survives through the centuries. The man goes by the name of B (Reeves), a being who is half mortal and half god, and who at the same time is forced to fight because of a serious curse that will end up driving him crazy and impulsive. But after wandering the earth for centuries, participating in the most varied missions, it is possible that B has finally found a refuge. This immortal being, almost perfect warrior, has been working for the US government fighting very violent and dangerous battles. for common humans. In return, the government will help you understand its existence and how to end it when the time comes. The comic was a success, selling hundreds of thousands of copies and competing for various awards and considerations. Repeat Netflix the triumph in its adaptations?