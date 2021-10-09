Keanu Reeves married Alexandra Grant? This is what we know

Nobody has any doubt that Keanu reeves It’s one of the most recognized and beloved actors in the world, so any news that circulates around him is a topic of conversation, especially if it is about his relationship, an aspect with which it has always been very hermetic.

When it became public in 2019 that the 57-year-old Canadian actor I had a girlfriend and it was about the successful artist Alexandra grant, who is one of her best friends for a long time, the followers of the interpreter of John wick they got excited, since he hadn’t looked so happy for a long time.

The actor has worked a couple of times with his girlfriend on two books, they have come to some galas together and last year they circulated tender photos in which the American illustrator 48-year-old taking Keanu Reeves to the Matrix 4 recording set in Germany, a country that would have shot the famous couple.

Photo: IG alexandragrantartist_fanpage

Keanu married Alexandra?

The show magazine OK! recently revealed that the actor and Alexandra Grant would already be looking for a house in the Bavarian country, since they both go through a great time in the relationshipIn addition, Keanu will soon begin filming John Wick 4.

This medium claims that a source close to Reeves and Grant they would have married last April in Malibu, and that the event was extremely private. There, they both read their vows and decided to unite their lives. “Keanu’s friends they had not seen him so happy in years, it is obvious that it is for Alexandra and Europe “, says OK!

Because Keanu Reeves allegedly plans to work less and spend more time with his wife in Germany, the rumor is now louder that the Matrix actor is looking for a house in that country.

Alexandra Grant has been Keanu Reeves’ partner for two years and is the strongest relationship they have seen in years. It should be remembered that the actor had affairs with actresses such as Wynona Rider, Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz and Martha Higareda, however, since the death of his fiancee Jennifer Syme in 2001, he had not been seen in such a stable relationship

