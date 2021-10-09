Katy Perry as Hawaiian Barbie, with a cute orange swimsuit and flowers on her head. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

More beautiful than ever, the American pop singer, Katy Perry She becomes a Hawaiian Barbie with a cute orange swimsuit and flowers on her head. The interpreter of Hot n cold She looked amazing when she shared with her fans the images of the trip that inspired her to write her song Harley’s in Hawaii.

And it is that, the video celebrated a year of being made known, so the beautiful Katy Perry She took the opportunity to pay tribute to her through videos and photos on Instagram that completely drove her fans crazy, and she also looks wonderful with a complete Barbie style, with a colorful swimsuit and her long blonde hair.

In the first image of the publication appears the radiant singer of Dark horse and Fireworks on the seashore holding a lemonade while looking amazing in an orange one-piece swimsuit with two large white Hawaiian flowers on the sides, as well as her long, curly blonde hair, with a flirty white flower held to her ear. .

“Should I do the You and i challenge on Tik Tok or not? In the last photo is a small video of the ride that really inspired Harley’s in Hawaii, ”wrote the 36-year-old artist.







Something curious happened with Harley’s in Hawaii, because despite the fact that the song from Katy Perry’s most recent album, Smile, was not properly released as a single, because it was not sent to the radio, they did record video of it.

Surprisingly, a year after its launch, it reappeared with great success on some platforms, in which only in the month of September it has been reproduced more than 500 thousand times daily, managing to enter 45th place in the United Kingdom, without the support of the radio or Spotify.

Now, the fans are asking for the song to resurface and Katy Perry I promoted it by singing it in a show or live presentation, and although it is not known if this will happen, what is a fact is that it is being considered one of the best Smile songs for its touch different from what it has done before , but without detaching from the roots of the native of Santa Barbara, California.

In the last video of the publication that Katy Perry says that inspired her to write the song, she appears riding a motorcycle with her partner, the British actor from Pirates of the Caribbean, Orlando Bloom, while she records him smiling in shorts, sweater and sunglasses.

After more than 5 years of relationship, the beautiful couple has strengthened their love by becoming parents of the little girl Daisy dove bloom, who was born on August 26, 2020 and has become her adoration. Katy and Orly look more in love than ever, hoping to finally get married, after two years of being engaged to a beautiful flower-shaped diamond ring.

Orlando Bloom has already been married to supermodel Miranda Kerr, with whom he had a son named Flynn Bloom. His ex and Katy Perry They get along wonderfully, and have even exchanged comments on social media praising her beauty and demonstrating her extraordinary level of maturity.

