Justin Bieber is duped by fake ‘Tom Cruise’ and won’t stop praising his “awesome” guitar skills

Singer Justin Bieber was apparently duped on Thursday by a deepfake video of actor Tom Cruise.

In numerous stories on his Instagram account, Bieber praised the actor while sharing images of what he believed was Cruise playing guitar. “I’m impressed with your guitar skills,” wrote the singer, before to reiterate his desire to fight with the actor.









The singer even went so far as to cover the song performed in the manipulated video.

But the clip Bieber refers to is actually from the deeptomcruise TikTok account, which has amassed more than 3 million followers for its hyper-realistic deepfakes since its debut in February.

The project is the work of visual effects artist and deepfake creator Chris Ume, who uses his skills to digitally place the actor’s face on top of famous Cruise impersonator Miles Fisher.

The clip in which Cruise’s ‘deepfake’ appears singing and playing guitar was first posted on TikTok on August 29. Despite the extensive media coverage of the TikTok account, Bieber seemed unaware of this and continued to praise the real Tom Cruise.

Bieber later realized his mistake: “Isn’t that really Tom Cruise? Lol, well, it’s still funny.”