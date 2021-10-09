Johnny Depp says Disney can never take Jack Sparrow from him







During his participation in the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain, Johnny Depp, who received an award for his artistic career, spoke about his most famous character, Captain Jack Sparrow, from Pirates of the Caribbean.

The actor last played the pirate in 2017 in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, as Disney abruptly removed him from the movies due to his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

By accepting Donostia’s honorary award, Johnny Depp nudged Disney, saying that despite having been ‘canceled’, no one will be able to take Jack Sparrow away from him.

“I think that’s the positive side of having, in a strange way, brought this type of character to life as Captain Jack Sparrow or another character that I was lucky enough to play … to be able to show the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow,” he commented.

The actor added: “I don’t need a company [como Disney] for this. I can do it myself and no one can take it away from me. That is Jack Sparrow’s great pleasure. I can travel with Captain in a box, literally Captain Jack in a box, and when I get a chance, I can dress like him and visit people and places, ”he suggested.