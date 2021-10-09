Saturday, October 9, 2021
Jennifer Aniston turned down role in romantic comedy ‘Serendipity’ for the sake of ‘Friends’

Director Peter chelsom explained why Jennifer Aniston, the 52-year-old Golden Globe winner turned down the lead role in Serendipity , the film he directed in 2001, to privilege what at that time was the beginning of his most important role, that of Rachel Green in romantic comedy Friends. Finally, the character of Sara was played by Kate beckinsale, who acted alongside John cusack.

Jennifer Aniston triumphed thanks to her role in Friends
It was the year 2001 when Serendipity, the movie of Chelson starring Kate beckinsale and John cusack, was released in theaters. At that moment, Jennifer Aniston was one of the biggest stars on the small screen, thanks to the role of Rachel in the historical comedy Friends.


