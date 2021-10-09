Jennifer Aniston turned down role in romantic comedy ‘Serendipity’ for the sake of ‘Friends’

Director Peter chelsom explained why Jennifer Aniston, the 52-year-old Golden Globe winner turned down the lead role in Serendipity , the film he directed in 2001, to privilege what at that time was the beginning of his most important role, that of Rachel Green in romantic comedy Friends. Finally, the character of Sara was played by Kate beckinsale, who acted alongside John cusack.

Jennifer Aniston triumphed thanks to her role in Friends

It was the year 2001 when Serendipity, the movie of Chelson starring Kate beckinsale and John cusack, was released in theaters. At that moment, Jennifer Aniston was one of the biggest stars on the small screen, thanks to the role of Rachel in the historical comedy Friends.

Apparently, this same commitment to the television series and the fact that she did not need more work led her to reject the central female role in the film of Chelson.

Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack in Serendipity

Twenty years after the film was released, the Chelsom explained how he and his team met with Aniston to discuss the female role in the film.

In the interview with Insider, the director explained why the star of Friends turned down the role: ” I clearly remember that Jennifer Aniston attended a meeting with us “, said Chelsom, adding: “I remember when he arrived, he said: ‘Thanks to Friends, it’s like I’m doing a romantic comedy once a week’. So he clearly had other things on his mind and it was his decision not to. “









Chelsom explained that Aniston met him ” in good faith, no offer yet “, and noted that” we would definitely have made you an offer if you wanted to “.

Rachel Green’s role in Friends earned Jen worldwide fame

Serendipity

Serendipity is starring John cusack What Jonathan Trager, a New Yorker who one night meets and falls in love with a woman named Sara thomas (Beckinsale).

But when the wind blows away the sheet of paper on which he wrote down his phone number, it is taken as a bad omen. So Sara decides to write her number in a book and then sell it to a bookstore., entrusting everything to destiny.

Years later, as their lives have passed, neither of you can forget that particular encounter.