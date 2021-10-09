Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return for Murder Mystery sequel

Get ready for another rebellious vacation, as Murder Mystery 2 has been officially confirmed. Although news of the sequel has been circulating for a while, the sequel was formally announced during Netflix’s first fan event, Tudum. It was also confirmed that Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston would be returning for another intriguing and comedic mystery.

The sequel produced by Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, will have a new director at the helm who will replace Kyle Newacheck: Jeremy Garelick. The filmmaker has previously worked with Aniston, having written and produced her 2005 film Living With My Ex alongside Vince Vaughn.

It should come as no surprise that Murder Mystery has a sequel. The movie was Netflix’s most popular movie of 2019, with roughly 30 million people watching it during its opening weekend on the platform. To get an idea of ​​how important this is, new Netflix originals released that year include The Irishman and 6 Underground. Of course, the statistic only takes into account those who watched at least two minutes of the movie, but it’s still an entertaining movie at the end of the day.

No further details on the upcoming comedy sequel have been released yet. However, we can probably hope that a new cast of colorful characters will join Sandler and Aniston on their new adventure. Murder Mystery 2 will be filmed in both the Caribbean and Paris. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2022. @worldly