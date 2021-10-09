Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton star in ‘When You Least Expect It

Related news

Antena 3 broadcasts tonight, at 10:10 p.m., the movie ‘When you least expect it’. Directed by Nancy Meyers in 2003, it stars Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Amanda Peet, Frances McDormand, Jon Favreau, Paul Michael Glaser, Rachel Ticotin, KaDee Strickland and TJ Thyne, among others.









Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) is a die-hard bachelor who only dates women much younger than him. He and Marin (Amanda Peet), his latest conquest, have planned a romantic weekend at her mother’s beach house. When Harry suffers a heart attack, Marin’s mother, Erica Barry (Diane Keaton), a famous divorced writer, reluctantly agrees to care for him until he recovers. Harry, amazed, realizes that he is attracted to her. But Erica is also courted by a young doctor. Once recovered, Harry returns to his home and his old habits. However, his relationship with Erica has altered his life and his feelings.