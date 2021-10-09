Saturday, October 9, 2021
HomeCelebrityJack Nicholson and Diane Keaton star in 'When You Least Expect It
Celebrity

Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton star in ‘When You Least Expect It

By Hasan Sheikh
0
47




Related news

Antena 3 broadcasts tonight, at 10:10 p.m., the movie ‘When you least expect it’. Directed by Nancy Meyers in 2003, it stars Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves, Amanda Peet, Frances McDormand, Jon Favreau, Paul Michael Glaser, Rachel Ticotin, KaDee Strickland and TJ Thyne, among others.




Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) is a die-hard bachelor who only dates women much younger than him. He and Marin (Amanda Peet), his latest conquest, have planned a romantic weekend at her mother’s beach house. When Harry suffers a heart attack, Marin’s mother, Erica Barry (Diane Keaton), a famous divorced writer, reluctantly agrees to care for him until he recovers. Harry, amazed, realizes that he is attracted to her. But Erica is also courted by a young doctor. Once recovered, Harry returns to his home and his old habits. However, his relationship with Erica has altered his life and his feelings.


Previous article“Emancipation”: Will Smith tells everything about his new film project
Next articleBritney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari expand family
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv