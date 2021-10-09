“Infected” on Amazon is a tape about Covid-19 that we recommend … better not see it

* INFECTED “SONGBIRD” (Amazon Prime)

By: Germán Ramírez

Cast: KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser, Alexandra Daddario, Peter Stormare, Lia McHugh, Michole Briana White, Jamie McBride, Carol Abney, Tim Mikulecky, Ethan Josh Lee, Joost Janssen , Ben Scott, Jesse Gabbard.

Director: Adam Maso (Pig)

Classification: “B“

Year 2024. Two years have passed since a global pandemic struck the world. The COVID23 virus has undergone a new and dangerous mutation with a 50% mortality rate that forced governments to order a new global lockdown. Nico (KJ Apa) is a delivery man who has developed a rare immunity to the virus, allowing him to continue working. Nico wants to be with his girlfriend Sara (Sofia Carson), but for this he must overcome martial law and face dangerous, powerful and very desperate people.

There are very few times that I really dislike a film so much that all I want is for it to end or to stop watching it and sadly I have to say that we are facing one of these and I am not only saying it because of its terrible history , one full of inconsistencies, bad decisions, flat performances and a terrible outcome.

And it is that there is very little that can be highlighted about this film and the outstanding thing it has is its technical section, since it has a very good cinematographic, which shows the desolation that COVID caused us and how vulnerable we are (this he does it with superb images of the streets, roads and empty public places), this is supported by a decent soundtrack and great audio, which make the tape show a bit of strength in this at least.

But it is that their big problem lies not only in a bad script, but in a terrible outcome, which is when the film becomes not only more absurd, but silly and predictable, since we must be honest about the idea they had about the mutation of a virus that is really affecting the entire population worldwide and the consequences of this, it was not bad, in fact it is good, its problem really was its poor preparation and its lousy cast that neither charisma or chemistry have on the screen.









In the end I think we are facing a great idea, but a terrible execution of this one, which in my opinion does not easily deliver the worst film I have seen so far this year.

This film caused a lot of controversy in its premiere, not only because of how it was recorded, since they were prohibited from making and even so the team and director decided to film it, causing no cinema worldwide to want to show it in any of its theaters, this made it even now it has been released in our country on the Amazon Prime platform.

Write a comment!

comments