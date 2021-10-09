Saturday, October 9, 2021
Celebrity

Image From The Expendables 4 Set Featuring Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross and Jason Statham as Lee Christmas

By Hasan Sheikh
Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross and Jason Statham as Lee Christmas on the set of The Expendables 4 (TBD). Image: Jason Statham Instagram (@jasonstatham).
A team of mercenaries in the world of the PAPER HEROES. Production on the fourth film in the The Expendables franchise has begun. In a picture from the set, Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross and Jason Staham as Lee Christmas appear in uniforms posing in front of a 1955 Ford F-100 pick-up truck.

Statham shared it on Instagram commenting, “Back in business with lead man @officialslystallone # expendables4.”

Stallone shared two images and commented, “Having a great time at work with my great friend Jason in the new EXPENDABLES !!!”

The Expendables (The Indestructibles, 2010) was co-written and directed by Stallone, who co-wrote The Expendables 2 (The Indestructibles 2, 2012) and The Indestructibles 3 (The Indestructibles 3, 2014), directed by Simon West (Con Air , Lara Croft: Tomb Raider) and Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard) respectively.

From Millennium Media, Lionsgate and Campbell Grobman Films, directed by Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed), written by Spenser Cohen, the cast will also include Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, Randy Couture as Toll Road, Curtis ” 50 Cent ”Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and Andy García. There is no official release date announced.

DJ Caruso (Disturbia, Eagle Eye) will direct the tentatively titled spin-off The Expendables: A Christmas Story (TBD). There have been reports of the female spin-off The ExpendaBelles and a television series.

Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone), Lee Christmas (Jason Staham) and Toll Road (Randy Couture) in The Expendables 3 (2014). Image: fansshare.com
Gunner Jensen (Dolph Lundgren) in The Expendables 2 (2012). Image: Listal.com

Preview with Spanish subtitles for The Expendables (2010).




Preview with Spanish subtitles for The Expendables 2 (2012).

Preview with Spanish subtitles for The Expendables 3 (2014).


