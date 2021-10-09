How to get Amanda Seyfried’s neck and cleavage

Neck and cleavage are the great forgotten in our facial care routines. These areas require the same attention as our face but we often overlook them. Especially during the winter months. So when summer comes around and we put on a bikini or show off cleavage at a social event, we realize that maybe we should have taken a little more responsibility for these specific areas because who wouldn’t want to show off (for example) the neck and cleavage of Amanda Seyfried?

According to the aesthetic doctor Jaime Tufet, the neck has always been a concern but now it is much more. “After the eye contour area, it is the second focus of attention for all eyes and one of the most affected areas due to exposure to water. Sun, the telecommuting and the hours we spend attending the mobile. “In fact,” the demand for neck treatments has increased by 20% in the last year, “says doctor Tufet.

According to the expert, in addition to bending our necks to attend to the cell phone, we expose it to sunlight (UVA, UVB, IR rays) and blue light from screens (computer, tablet, cell phone) for hours. “This last spectrum of visible light injures the skin 25% more than the other rays do. It is like being exposed to the sun without protection for hours,” warns the doctor Tufet.

The consequences are not long in coming: “there is a cutaneous atrophy, a lack of circulation in the area and as a consequence the skin dries up, becomes stiff, becomes thinner and loses elasticity, so that when bending or flexing the neck the rings of Venus are marked (horizontal wrinkles) “, describes the doctor Tufet. The important thing is to act on time: “it is a problem that can be easily prevented up to 35 years of age and that between 40 and 60 years of age has good treatment,” says the doctor.

With these things in mind, for younger women or for those who have been affected by the neck and chest areas due to lack of hydration and density, the expert recommends the treatments redensification of Teoxane. They are a specific solution for the correction and prevention of the rings of Venus that activates the functions of the skin cells providing an improvement in the texture, elasticity and hydration. It is done by microinjections or infiltrations fanned out between the superficial dermis and the intermediate dermis. Teoxane It has a hyaluronic acid of high molecular weight, not cross-linked, which is practically the same as that generated by our body. The filling of redensification of Teoxane provides the effectiveness of hyaluronic acid hydration level, but not volumization (it does not leave volume or filling in the treated areas), while it has antioxidant effect and reverses the effects of solar aging (spots, wrinkles and sagging). Three sessions are necessary, at the rate of one monthly and the results last up to eight months. “According to the doctor, this is” an ideal preventive treatment until the age of 35. “What happens thereafter?









Beyond 40 the problem is already horizontally marked grooves, known as venus rings so the chosen treatment has to be a hyaluronic acid more dense designed specifically for the mobile areas of the face and neck, which accompanies the skin in every movement, such as the hyaluronic acid from the range Teosyal (gels of hyaluronic acid of varying densities depending on the problem), Teoxane. “This is punctured in the grooves of the rings of Venus by means of tracer injections. That is, we puncture with the needle in the groove and withdraw it backwards while the product remains deposited in each wrinkle, decreasing its depth”, explains the doctor Tufet. One session a year is enough and it is a safe treatment that can gently fill and hide the furrows in the neck for eight months, in the words of the aesthetic doctor.

