Sunday, October 10, 2021
Horror returns to Netflix starring Amanda Seyfried

By Sonia Gupta
But what they did not count on was that in their new home they would experience a series of events that would threaten the tranquility of their new home. So little by little they begin to realize that these events have a dark relationship with their marriage.

In just one day after its premiere, “The Appearance of Things” became one of the most viewed productions on Netflix in several countries.

The film is directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, a team of filmmakers who gained great recognition in the industry after being nominated for an Oscar for American splendor. Some of his best known works are The extra man and Cinema Verite. As we can guess, the leading role of Amanda Seyfried is one of the main attractions of this film.




Cast of “The Appearance of Things”, available on Netflix

  • Amanda Seyfried as Catherine Claire
  • James Norton as George Claire
  • Ana Sophia Hager as Franny Claire
  • Charlotte Maier as Peg
  • Kristin Griffith as Audrey Claire
  • Ben graney
  • Molly jobe
  • Joey auzenne
  • Kelcy Griffin as Lynne
  • Cotter Smith as Tom Claire
  • Dan Daily is Pat
  • Karen Allen as Mare Laughton
  • Alex Neuestaedter as Eddie Vayle
  • Jack Gore as Cole Vayle
  • Murray Abraham as Floyd DeBeers


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
