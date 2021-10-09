Horror returns to Netflix starring Amanda Seyfried

But what they did not count on was that in their new home they would experience a series of events that would threaten the tranquility of their new home. So little by little they begin to realize that these events have a dark relationship with their marriage.

In just one day after its premiere, “The Appearance of Things” became one of the most viewed productions on Netflix in several countries.

The film is directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, a team of filmmakers who gained great recognition in the industry after being nominated for an Oscar for American splendor. Some of his best known works are The extra man and Cinema Verite. As we can guess, the leading role of Amanda Seyfried is one of the main attractions of this film.









Cast of “The Appearance of Things”, available on Netflix