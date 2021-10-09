He rubs shoulders with Jennifer Aniston and his father passed away by Covid, meets the co-presenter of the Platinum Awards

Loading the player …







This Sunday, the gala of the eighth edition of the Platinum Awards is held at the Municipal Palace of Madrid, at IFEMA. A ceremony that will have as conductors Juana Acosta and Luis Gerardo Méndez, one of the most recognized Mexican actors worldwide. At 39, the interpreter has starred in a film with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler and several successful series such as Narcos Mexico or Ravens Club. In addition, it also intervenes in Those sent, a fiction directed by Juan José Campanella in which he will share the screen with Miguel Ángel Silvestre. On a personal level, Luis Gerardo has lived one of the most painful years of his life: last February, his father died of Covid. Hit play and meet one of the most important actors in Latin American cinema who will share the stage with Juana Acosta.

