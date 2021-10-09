Harold Jiménez, CEO of the music video production company 36 Grados, talks about his work | Entertainment | Trends

Medellín, in addition to having become a technological hub in Latin America, has also established itself as the epicenter of urban music, thus strengthening other industries such as audiovisual.

In an interview with Portafolio, Harold Jiménez, CEO of the music video production company 36 Grados, spoke about the company and its relationship with the urban genre; the reactivation of the sector and its plans to jump from YouTube to streaming platforms.

How did the audiovisual company 36 Grados start?



This idea was born from a dream he had from a very young age: making music videos. When I finished studying the university I got together with a group of friends to start this business idea. I remember that we started by making very small videos, but with great quality, always trying to give the projects that international look. Then we started working with urban artists in Medellín and let’s say that this wave of reggaeton allowed us to grow alongside these musicians. Many trusted in our eye and talent, that is how we began to build the visual image of many artists who today are number 1 in the world.

How was all the work during the pandemic and how is the reactivation going?



The beginning of the pandemic was very complicated, since 90% of the productions that we do are for artists who are outside. For three months we couldn’t do anything, but then we found ways to reactivate ourselves. In principle we made remote videos, in which we remote controlled the artists. They themselves used their cell phones or their cameras, while we told them where to locate the lights. We made three videos like this.

When we had more flexibility, we started filming in our studio in Medellín, under all biosafety protocols. Although it was a tough year, it was also a year of great projects like the music video for the SpongeBob movie with J.Balvin, in which we were working for Paramount, one of the most important studios for Hollywood. The sector has been reactivated thanks to the bet of the artists.

Do you think that the impact of urban music in Medellín has driven the growth of the audiovisual industry, specifically that of music videos?



Definitely that impulse that urban music has had, without a doubt, has drawn other industries. And that is reflected in the new music studios, production companies and companies that make videos that are currently in Medellín.

How do you see the reactivation of the audiovisual industry?



Today there are more opportunities for creatives who want to enter the audiovisual world. Both artists, companies or brands need audiovisual content to share on their social networks, so there is a great opportunity to generate content. In addition, more and more people have more access to streaming platforms and then there is a great consumption of series and movies. Before it was very limited and now you can do great things with a cell phone. More opportunities open up.

Harold (center), with David Bisbal (left) and Luis Fonsi (right). Private file

What are the firm’s plans?



We opened an office in Miami, since the entire Latin music industry is located there. We want to have more opportunities. Of course we will continue in Colombia, we want to continue betting on the audiovisual industry, especially the music video industry that is growing in Medellín.

Are they going to venture into other lines of business?



Yes. At the moment we have four series written and we have already made a first documentary for Maluma and we are working on another couple of documentaries. The next step is to get into the making of series, documentaries and movies.

COSTS OF A VIDEO CLIP



Harold Jiménez, CEO of 36 Grados, stated that fortunately he has already lost count of how many videos he has made and how many artists he has worked with. But, he stressed that he has recorded with 90% of the urban artists in Latin America.

“We have worked with J. Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, Sebastián Yatra, Daddy Yankee, Wisin y Yandel, with Don Omar, Luis Fonsi, David Bisbal, Greecy, Piso 21, Mike Bahía and Mayke Towers, among others“, said.

Faced with the costs of a video clip, Jiménez pointed out that these can vary, depending on the shooting day, the locations, production and even the models that are needed. However, he said, a video with the production company can be between US $ 50,000 to US $ 350,000.

JOHANA LORDUY

Portfolio Journalist