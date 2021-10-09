George Clooney, forced to give an interview from inside a closet

George Clooney he was forced to hide in a closet while his twins mounted a sword ‘fight’ outside. The ‘Midnight Sky’ actor made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ (who the other day brought a fire to their house) to wish the actress a happy 50th birthday, but he was forced to do it from an unusual place because Ella and Alexander, his four-year-old twins, the fruit of his marriage to Amal Alamuddin, were being very unruly.

“I speak to you from inside my closet because outside of it there are twins hitting each other with swords. And it didn’t seem like an appropriate way to celebrate your birthday“In addition, he took advantage of the moment to bring out his sense of humor, assuring the actress that he did not like what this birthday meant to him.” Now they tell me that you are going to turn 50, which is not possible because that would mean that I am 60 and that is not possible. So you are 39 years old – happy 39th birthday – and I am 49. I like that much more. “

He then jokingly asked Jada how she manages to put up with her husband Will Smith, to which the ‘The Nutty Professor’ star gave a sincere and considerate response. “Really, how do you put up with someone? Once you learn to put up with yourself, you learn to put up with everyone else. By taking the time to learn to love yourself.”

George was just one of the celebrities who connected with Jada’s show to celebrate this milestone, as featured other superstars like Mariah Carey, or the comedian and television presenter Jimmy Kimmel, who also wanted to leave a congratulatory message in a humorous tone for the actress. “If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my 53 years on this planet earth, it’s that when you eat yogurt, the fruit is at the bottom, but it really should be at the top. Happy birthday, Jada.”

As we explained before, earlier this week Jada and her husband had a good drink at their home in Calabassas, California, after part of the house will catch fire. Apparently, several fire trucks and an ambulance arrived at the $ 42 million farm and had to attend to someone there, but luckily everything has been in a scare. “All are well and in the house. There was a fire in the basement and a firefighter was taken care of, but everyone is fine“said ‘Page Six’ after speaking with a source close to the family.