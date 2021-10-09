George Clooney and Brad Pitt work together again

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are the two great stars of their generation. Both met for the first time, already become famous promises after hits like Clooney’s Batman and Fight club of Pitt, in Ocean’s eleven (2001), where they showed a great chemistry that would return in the two sequels of the franchise. They would return to be co-stars for the last time in 2008, with the Coen brothers film Burn after readingBut since then they have been more than ten years apart. Separated? Well, they are great friends. The two actors have joked about their great relationship. George Clooney has an authentic Bromance with Pitt. And they are going to “go out” together again.

These two natural-born seducers will return to share the lead in a film soon, under the direction of Jon Watts. Clooney’s stylish beard next to Pitt’s ponytail, side by side, again. No one is as stylish after 50 as George Clooney and Brad Pitt put together.

It is still too early to know the details of the film, which are still being kept under wraps. It is only known that it will be a thriller and that will tell the story of two lone wolves who are assigned the same job.

Ocean’s eleven







It will also be director Jon Watts’ first film away from Marvel Studios after a five-year commitment to the company. The director has signed all of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films to date, from Far from home until the next third installment, No way home, discovering himself as one of the best directors of the study and a sure value of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They have even put him in command of the new movie The Fantastic Fours, still in production.

The thing promises, doesn’t it? Well, that’s what the main studios also think, to the point that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has unleashed a real bidding war. Sony, Lionsgate, Apple and Netflix are competing for the project that will unite these two stars with Watts. And it seems that also Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM and Warner Bors are interested. The resulting agreement could bring Pitt and Clooney a payment of $ 20 million… or more.

What seems certain is that Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Jon Watts will have all the freedom they could want for their film. The two actors will be involved in it through their respective production companies, Plan B Entertainment and Somkehose Pictures. And Watts, who is handling the entire writing process, will also go into production.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io