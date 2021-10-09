Fletcher reimagines Katy Perry’s classic on ‘Girls Girls Girls’ – EzAnime.net

Growing singer-songwriter Fletcher has reinvented Katy Perry“I Kissed A Girl” on her new single “girls girls girls”, using some lyrics from the original to tell her own coming-of-age story.

“I kissed a girl and I liked it / I took a sip like it was old fashion,” sings the New Jersey pop star in the chorus to the same tune as Perry’s 2008 hit. “I kissed a girl and He liked it / It’s better than he imagined.









“I remember my mom dropping me off at school one day in 2008 and ‘I Kissed a Girl’ played on the radio, and my mom gasped at the lyrics,” says Fletcher. “I had this moment in my head where I thought, ‘I think I might like girls.’ In many ways, that song truly marked the beginning of a lifelong journey of self-exploration and of stepping into my queer self and learning to express my truth in a bold and unapologetic way.

“‘Girls girls girls’ is the freedom and celebration I’ve been yearning for all my life, and a way to share my own perspective and journey while honoring a song that allowed me to embark on it in the first place.”

The track was produced by Kito, with whom Fletcher previously worked on his certified gold single “Bitter.” It follows the critically acclaimed EP The S (ex) Tapes, which was released last year and saw the rising star share, as he told Clash, an ‘honest representation of what it’s like to love someone, to have that connection. , but I also have all these questions «.

Last year, Fletcher also contributed to the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film. Promising young woman. He released the song “Last Laugh” as part of the compilation, which also featured songs by Charli XCX, Donna Missal, Muna, Sky Ferreira and more. Most recently, she was nominated for a 2021 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Music Artist.

Buy or broadcast “girls, girls, girls.”