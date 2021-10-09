First picture of Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham

The actor Sylvester Stallone has shared a picture with Jason Statham on the set of the movie The Expendables 4.

They are already shooting the long-awaited movie The Expendables 4, a new installment of the saga that wants to pay tribute to the action cinema of the 80s and 90s. In the image that we leave you below we can see Sylvester Stallone and Jason statham Interpreting Barney ross and Lee Christmas. In his social networks he attached the photo with the text: «Having a good time at work with my great friend Jason in the new Mercenaries !!! ».

“It’s so much fun bringing these stars together for a no-holds-barred action movie.” Said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman of Acquisitions and Co-productions Jason Constantine as Expendables 4 began pre-production. “The new movie will raise the stakes and be the biggest and most brutal adventure yet”.









For the movie The Mercenaries 4 part of Sylvester Stallone and Jason statham, we will also see Megan fox, Dolph lundgren, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, Levy tran, Tony jaa, Jacob scipio, Randy couture and Sheila shah.

What will the movie be about?

For now we do not have many details of the plot of The Mercenaries 4, but the protagonists will have to carry out a dangerous mission. Since the series was released in 2010, these films have stood out for featuring some of the biggest action stars of the past and present. Included Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jet Li, Steve Austin, Terry Crews, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins, Wesley Snipes, Mel Gibson and Harrison ford. Although the reviews have been mixed, fans are delighted and the franchise has grossed more than $ 805 million worldwide.

Are you eager to see Los Mercenarios 4? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.