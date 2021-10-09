Erick Farjeat, Sabrina Sabrok’s ex, triumphs at OnlyFans; sells used lingerie for a thousand pesos

Erick farjeat, the tattoo artist who became known in the entertainment world after his relationship with the model Sabrina sabrok, assured that it sells used lingerie up to a thousand pesos.

The young man made his statement in an interview with the show De Primera Mano, where he also took the opportunity to talk about his project of OnlyFans.

The young man admitted that at the beginning his content was free to access, although as he began to become followers he privatized it and imposed an affordable cost.

“I have OnlyFans And on my own platform I’m going to have my account (…) I’m doing well, there came a time when I made it free, so everyone had my material. It is no longer free, but it is accessible, “he said.

After their stormy separation from Sabrina sabrok, with whom he had a daughter in common, Erick farjeat He has not hesitated to take up multiple jobs to generate resources for him and his little girl.

Erick Farjeat sells sex toys and used thongs at a high cost

During their conversation, the musician also assured that one of his most recent businesses consists of generating erotic material with an actress specialized in the subject.

But it doesn't stop there, because she also sells used sex toys and lingerie used by the young woman with whom she shoots her daring adult videos.









“That is leaving us more. I’m working with Haide Unique, we’re shooting a lot of triple X and erotic videos. Suddenly we go to public places and play with remote-controlled toys, “he explained. Erick farjeat.

“The toys already used by her are sold at a high price (…) A pink toy that is controlled by new application is at 4,500 pesos. We are selling it at a minimum for 10,000 pesos. A thong can be sold for 800 or a thousand pesos, but we certify that if they are used by it, “said the former de Sabrina Sabrok.

