Emma Mackey, the rebellious gaze of Sex Education

Vest, blouse and boots Isabel marant, ‘shorts’ of The Kooples, ‘Juste Un Clou’ earring in yellow gold and rose gold bracelet Cartier. Dant studio

If you do the rest of things as fast and as well as you talk, Emma mackey will go far. In fact, at 25, this young actress of British mother and French father that fires the phrases in both languages ​​like a machine gun already skims the top. The one of success … and the one of the Eiffel Tower, about which his next film is about; a biography of its creator, Gustave, which will be released in Spain on November 12, and in which she gives life to the character of Adrienne (whose initial A serves as the inspiration for the monument). We will also see her soon as Emily Brontë in her new biopic and under the orders of Kenneth Branagh in Death on the Nile. Although it has been the Sex Education series that has raised this talented woman to the top. Its third season is available on Netflix from September 17 – just for back to school, of course – while Emma is at a crossroads.

Star for some, a great unknown still for others; extremely in demand and, at the same time, very jealous of her time. It seems that, for her, the time has come to choose a definitive path. However, in his gaze, somber and determined, a rebellious soul swarms.

Do you consider yourself more English than French?

I was born in Sablé-sur-Sarthe (a town in the Loire region near Le Mans), but both myself and my brothers grew up in a kind of British bubble. As a family, we spoke English. And I often took the ferry between Caen and Portsmouth to spend weeks with my grandparents, who would take me to the theater or to see musicals. Already at that time I was thinking: “Could I dedicate myself to this?”

So, since you were little, did you see yourself on stage?

Yes, I used to put on performances at home. He called them my mad hours (crazy hours), and they were a way to lower the adrenaline when returning from school. I just wanted my family to laugh, and dance and dress up. Although the latter I hate, and Halloween is my worst nightmare. I don’t like that as much as being told what to do … and yet, mind you, I love acting.

Do they often tell you what to do?

Now, I protect myself more than before; I have realized that every time I controlled less and less of my life, my schedule and my trips; And the pandemic only exacerbated that feeling. It is essential to dedicate a part of your time to things that feel good to you, that give you meaning. That said, I am aware that I am privileged.

You have become the hero of millions of teenagers thanks to Sex Education. What effect does that have on you?

We finished the season in March of this year; We shot again in public places, and there were a lot of paparazzi, I had palpitations, I suffered from anxiety … it was an instant reality bath. Netflix is ​​a tsunami – you become hyper-famous, and then in two months, it’s over. And thank goodness. I don’t feel like seeing myself in the gossip magazines.

You also distrust social networks. Doesn’t that sound a bit weird coming from a millennial?

I am convinced that the less you know about one, the better. I am not entering Instagram right now; I try to learn to manage it. Everyone does what they want, eh, but … where is the mystery if I publish everything I hear, what I eat and what I see? How are they going to believe later the character that I embody on the screen?



Dant studio

«AT THE BEGINNING, I DIDN’T SEE MYSELF IN ‘SEX EDUCATION’. I THOUGHT: “WHAT AM I GOING TO DO THERE, IN BALLS, IN A SERIES LIKE THIS?” IT WAS TOO SHORY. BUT A PART OF ME FEEL THAT THAT PLOT WOULD CHANGE MANY THINGS. AND I HAD TO PAY THE RENT, OF COURSE »

Let’s go back to how you became an actress.









At the age of seven, it was clear to her that she wanted to go to university in England. I was a good student, and I liked to work hard and learn. So when I finished high school with an A-grade, I remember yelling, “I’m leaving, I’m going to Leeds!” I chose Language and Literature. I could have done History and Geopolitics, maybe ended up at the UN … but nothing happens, I still have a lot of life ahead of me. The fact is that one thing led to another and, between theater classes and performances, a friend dragged me to an audition for a musical; and they chose me. Then others came. And, after three years of college, I said to my mother: I’m moving to London, I’m going to be an actress. I’ll take care of everything, I’ll get a job, don’t worry ». She worked as an au pair during the week, and in a store on Saturdays and Sundays; I went to acting school on Wednesdays and, at the same time, went to auditions. Until, finally, I got my first professional role; and, six months later, they called me for Sex Ed.

It seems that Eiffel’s producer, Vanessa van Zuylen, asked to meet you because her children were watching the series. It’s true?

Yes, that’s where my participation in both this film and Death on the Nile (whose premiere is scheduled for 2022) came about. I still wonder how they could think of me looking at that bitch with the cotton candy hair … At first, I didn’t even see myself on Sex Education. I repeated to myself: “What am I going to do there, naked, in a series like this?” She was too modest. But a part of me felt that it was incredible, that with that plot many things would change. And it was a catharsis! He also had to pay the rent, of course. Anyway, the planets aligned. I do not want to pigeonhole myself as a Netflix performer, although I admit that thanks to that I have grown a lot.

Well, now you are premiering Eiffel, a true blockbuster, with a hell of a shoot, especially since several confinements were crossed, right?

I did not know the director, Martin Bourboulon, or Romain Duris (the protagonist). He had only seen The Seducers and A Madhouse. Of course, I knew he was someone of integrity, nothing commercial, and I loved that. And I wanted to do French cinema. This project meant the return to my native land, already converted into a woman, and for me that was something magical. I did not pass a casting, and it was all very fast; there was overwhelming energy. We were happy to be there. When you think of the work it involved: acting in French, in a period film, in a corset …

White ‘cropped’ shirt, baggy pants and belt Louis Vuitton, boots of Isabel marant and gold ‘Coco Crush’ ring Chanel. DANT STUDIO

The modernity that you bring is striking, not only to that garment, but to the entire film, which never falls into the clichés of period stories.

And that I almost scored an Emma Watson! She, in Beauty and the Beast, refused to wear a corset. Although the truth is that it was an aid to my posture, my voice … Like her, you belong to a generation that tries to change the codes of cinema … The # MeToo movement coincided in time with Sex Education, so we are part, to a small extent, of the same wave of liberation and respect. And if I now have the means to protect myself and make myself heard, it is thanks to that series. Especially for the intimate scenes. In Eiffel there is a very beautiful and sensual sex sequence. We talked a lot about her with the director; and all as a result of my experience at Netflix, where we have a coordinator for intimate shots. On the day of filming, we prepared the tempo, the movements together … like a dance. That made me feel calmer; They listened to me, they didn’t laugh at me and they gave me my space. Martin, Romain and I were in the room, with complete confidence. I would be happy if that harmony is reflected on the screen.

Shirt of Dolce and Gabbana, jeans Chloé and belt Miu miu. Dant studio

Do you recognize yourself in these new codes?

I think my generation lacks patience. To me the first, uh, I’m more impatient than anyone. It is expected that everyone is on the same level, that everyone knows what the key terms of feminism, Black Lives Matter, ecology, climate mean … I am aware that progress is needed on certain things, but I I would like it to be explained, educated and listened to. It takes time if we want to change habits in the long term. Instead, we attack the first. We are installed in the emotional and in frustration. We lack tact, nuances. And social networks do not help: they are reiteration, intransigence, immediacy. We live in an era that passes from one extreme to the other. Although, in the end, I think we will find the balance.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io