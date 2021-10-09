“Emancipation”: Will Smith tells everything about his new film project

USA-. Will Smith shared some moments of his preparation for the new project of Apple tv with the magazine “GQ”. The actor will tell the story of “Whipped Peter”, an African-American slave who starred in a famous photo where his back is completely destroyed by the lashes.

The making of the film had quite a few problems due to the coronavirus pandemic and the chosen locations. First it was supposed to be recorded in Georgia, but for reasons of the same state, they had to move everything to the outskirts of New Orleans. In that area, things did not improve much more; is that weather conditions such as sandstorms or heat make the shoot continue to lengthen.

The actor confessed that he had always avoided making films about slavery, as he did not want to present African Americans with only that perspective. Will Smith he wanted to play superheroes and have roles equal to those of his white peers. It seems that “Emancipation” It has what is necessary for the interpreter to want to be in it, since it is done from another perspective.









It is not a slavery movie, it is an action movie based on a true story of African American peoples. It is about showing their struggle and how they got their freedom. Smith’s character Peter escaped the Confederate zone through much of Louisiana, and was accompanied by the army of Lincoln. After this journey, he returned south to help free more slaves.

It really is quite a challenge for Will Smith, since it is a complicated story to tell correctly. His taste for African American history, the teachings of companionship and brotherly love, lead him to want to embark on what may be one of the most important films of his career.