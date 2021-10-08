Dwayne Johnson makes his musical debut rapping with Tech N9ne.

Digital Millennium

In a career move that makes history, Dwayne Johnson better known as The rock is making his debut in music, as he appears on the new single by Tech N9ne, ‘Face Off’.

‘Face Off’ is the new single from Tech N9ne’s new album. The song marks a collaboration between hip hop’s most successful indie rapper and Hollywood’s biggest actor.

Tech N9ne and Johnson met a few years ago. After a friendship on social media, the two met in person on the set of HBO’s “Ballers”, long before the pandemic.

“A lot of my friends who are hip hop artists and have invited me a few times. But it just has to feel good to do it. “says Johnson, noting that he appeared on his friend Wyclef Jean’s 2000 song, “It Doesn’t Matter,” shouting his headline catchphrase, but not rapping.

Tech N9ne knew he wanted a fighter to appear on the track because he envisioned the song as an exaggerated anthem that can be played in stadiums or in the gym. “This is a song of energy. This will get people going for lifting weights, going for fights, going for play. And what better person than The Rock? “









“I told him, ‘I just want him to talk about really motivational things at the end,’” shares Tech N9ne. “We got on the phone and structured it. He is so talented. Dwayne did his thing. He said he wanted to go fast like us. After what he did in ‘Moana’, I could see he had the beat. ”

The Rock and music

“I never had the ambition to be a hip hop artist or a rapper, so the direct answer is no.“says Johnson.” But I saw an opportunity here to create a song that really inspired me and motivated me to push for more and fight for more. I’ve always loved music. “

But never say never. If Johnson has proven anything over the years throughout his varied career, it is that if he thinks of something, it usually turns to gold.

“If the song is correct and if the collaboration feels real and authentic, I would love it”says Johnson. “I would love to do a rerun with Tech N9ne and Strange Music. If I had a chance to collaborate with another artist, hip hop artists, blues artists, outlaw country artists, then let’s talk and find out. ”

Johnson added that the things that get you out of bed have to be the things you absolutely love and are passionate about. These days, money and fame are the most important thing. He knows that it all comes down to passion, fun.

