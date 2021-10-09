dumbbell muscle duel

That Vin Diesel has returned to the gym is a fact. But this time, he shows us on Instagram a duel of muscles and dumbbells with the F1 driver Lewis hamilton .

has returned to the gym is a fact. But this time, he shows us on Instagram a duel of with the F1 driver . We spotted the real Vin Diesel on the cover of Men’s Health, the actor who captivated Steven Spielberg.

Everything we know about ‘Fast & Furious 10’: It already has a release date!

“Lace and hard work pays off. Proud of you little brother … ”. With these words, Vin Diesel celebrated the last victory of the pilot Lewis hamilton in F1, although what really interests us is the photo. Both in the gym, suffering with front shoulder raises …Muscle butt dumbbell duel!

The actor has been found a good traveling companion with the British. But is that Diesel right now is full with his physique. He went through the Italian circuit of Monza, where Lewis achieved victory this weekend (Carlos Sainz was third), and returned to training. The next installment of Fast & Furious is underway with the director (Justin Lin) in Europe in search of locations for the exteriors, and thus return to surprise us with action without limits.

Fast 10 should be released in theaters in April 2023. For this there will be a new multi-million dollar investment for a delivery that, in theory, should be the last. Although it will be divided into two parts. The Californian actor wants to extend his career with speed movies and high-level cars, but without neglecting the physique for which the doors to the cinema were opened. With 54 years of age this summer, he has not left a day without preparing his body, as shown in his official social networks.









Amazon 2 x 1 adjustable dumbbells DRAGDS

amazon.es € 173.20

Of course, he is not going around the world, you will find him at his home in the Dominican Republic, from where he attended us for the cover story of Men’s Health. He likes the Caribbean breeze that blows on Campus. In the morning, he has a freshly squeezed vegetable juice with ginger and joins the gym he has at home. Then he kayaks with his kids or rides his bike. Or watching your daughter’s riding class. Without a doubt, Vin is in his prime …

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io