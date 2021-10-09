Dolores Fonzi faced rumors that she stole Gael García Bernal from… Natalie Portman! – Paparazzi Magazine

Natalie Portman She was dating Gael García Bernal in 2006. They were one of the most sought-after couples by the Hollywood paparazzi. However, right off the bat, the Mexican heartthrob ended up leaving her some time later. Many things were said, but now the truth has just arrived.

In those days, Gael came to Argentina to work on a film and there he met Dolores Fonzi, the mother of his children. But was Dolo the cause of the separation, the third in contention? She denies it, but … Same in the show Hey mammon gave his version of what happened.

“If I ask you about Natalie Portman’s visit to Argentina, am I skidding?”Mammon asked him. “The Argentine media are very particular and scandalous. The truth is, she appeared here and I thought it was exciting, I don’t know, I didn’t understand. It’s her, Natalie Portman … She’s a star. I saw it from the place of actress. What was armed around it was more scandalous than what it really was “he explained.

There Jey told him if he had come to “Check something”, and the actress denied it: “No, it came. I still want to say that I have known the father of my children for a long time, I say because I did not break anything. It was all high up, taken out of context. Cars were chasing us, three cars without lights, I was afraid that they would kidnap me, it was time for the express kidnappings. I was coming out of therapy and there were three cars waiting for me that were following me through the city. It was really horrible. “









According to the press of the heart, PaparazziWho else! Gael and Dolores met in 2001 with the “beautifull”Movie of Fito Paez, Private Life (what a failure!). But their love story began in 2006, when he “letTo Portman. They were dating and something else for almost seven years, and they had two children: Liberty and Lazarus. The final rift came in 2014.

About the heart press and what he experienced in those days, Fonzi was forceful: “Now it doesn’t happen because there is no more budget to do so many guards. At that time they put on a live camera, they turned it on when I entered a place and they turned it off when I left. The next day they showed all the recording hours ”.

Fonzi and Bernal toured the world together.