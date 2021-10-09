Sunday, October 10, 2021
Dior presents Johnny Depp as its new face and unleashes reactions

By Arjun Sethi
While various production companies have turned their backs on Johnny Depp after being accused of being a “hitting husband” during his marriage to fellow actress Amber Heard, the renowned French firm Dior presented the artist this Saturday as the new face of its brand.

Through its social networks, the company released a video of a few minutes where the American actor talks about music, which he considers transports “an emotional journey.”

The footage, which intersperses images of Depp playing guitar with portraits of nature and the city, promotes Dior’s new fragrance, Sauvage.

In another publication, the firm shared an image of Johnny as the face of said perfume.

After revealing his collaboration with the 58-year-old actor, reactions were immediate in the Dior promotionals about the fragrance.

In most of the messages that the brand received, comments of thanks are read for having agreed to work with Depp, however, the artist was not exempt from criticism from his detractors.




“We love you Dior for supporting Johnny Depp, a beautiful human being #JusticeForJohnny Depp”, “I love you Dior, I’m glad to see Johnny Depp”, “Omg, I love you more Dior”, read most of the reactions.

Recently, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has been in the “eye of the hurricane” for the accusations against him, something that has earned him hundreds of criticisms from some Internet users, while others defend his innocence, by putting in doubts allegations of domestic abuse by Amber Heard.






Kiosk, Johnny Depp, DIOR


