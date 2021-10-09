Digital fashion haunts the catwalks and haute couture aisles

The covid-19 pandemic saw the flooding of the transmissions of collections without public. Even virtual fashion, with clothes that moved in a vacuum, to replace the magic of the live catwalk. and the Parisian fashion week confirmed that this hybrid trend is here to stay.

image.png

But the global lockdown brought another phenomenon that threatens to completely disrupt the luxury sector: creations exclusively to be worn on social media or in video games. Futuristic clothing, commissioned from very young creators, from full-length photos. With prices ranging from a few tens of euros, dollars or bitcoins, up to thousands, if the client wants worldwide exclusivity, to save in a digital wallet, thanks to the NFTs, the “non-fungible tokens”.

And in the case of the most daring, clothes to wear the “skin” of their favorite avatar, without having to reveal their identity. A world populated with synthetic images, of people equipped with thick dark glasses, who move or gesticulate depending on what arises in that parallel “metaverse”, as narrated by director Steven Spielberg in his film “Ready One Player” (2018 ).

“We absolutely believe in the absence of physicality. And fashion is above all an experience. We don’t necessarily need to physically experience the thrill of wearing fabulous clothes, ”Michaela Larosse, press officer for Dutch digital firm The Fabricant, told AFP via Zoom.

With a score of graphic artists and designers, The Fabricant started creating digital clothing in 2018. But it was with the pandemic and confinement that his turnover “went through the roof,” says Larosse. The Fabricant has relationships with well-known brands such as Puma or Tommy Hillfiger. They design their clothes in three dimensions, which helps reduce production costs.

But the proposal of this newly born firm goes much further, and goes through the “metaverse”, which is “a collection of virtual universes”, says Larosse. Equipped with their virtual identity and their glasses, the client will be able to speak with dependents who will also be virtual. Buy or resell your clothing, your NFT, to another consumer, instantly. All this without the need to use raw materials, or to manufacture anything, or to emit CO2, the great obsession for some young people, Larosse recalls. “If you think of it as an expression of identity, we are all going to do it in some way. And if you choose to go naked, then there is no problem ”, he explains with a smile. “Or maybe you choose a light garment, or wear a smoke hat,” he adds.

That imperiously implies having a digital identity. “People under the age of 20 do not remember a non-digital world,” warns Larosse. But For the big luxury brands, which base their identity on craftsmanship, the extreme care of raw materials, this challenge implies a radical change. Three big luxury brands that proudly returned to the Paris catwalks this week refused to explain their plans in the “metaverse” to questions from AFP. However, those plans exist. What Balenciaga, who made a foray into the popular Fortnite video game, proposing clothes and sneakers to more than 250 million players.

image.png Another digital look from Balenciaga.

What price is a customer willing to pay for digital clothing from a major brand? The market is too recent to have an answer, pioneers acknowledge. DressX, founded just a year ago in San Francisco, chose to adopt the line of companies like Spotify or Netflix. Through their app, for a price of less than ten dollars a month, they propose hundreds of dresses, digital jewelry, works of art, explained one of the two founders, Daria Shapovalova, to AFP in a videoconference.

There are problems to be solved, acknowledges his partner, Natalia Modenova. “There are compatibility issues. When you are in the real world you can go everywhere with your clothes, but not in the metaverse, ”he explains. But it is the future, they insist. “It’s like the beginning of the internet: some brands were reluctant to put their products up for sale online,” recalls Shapovalova. But “the sooner you position yourself, the better.”