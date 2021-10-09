Did you stay empty with the blackout? How the great fall of networks made the West consider a possible addiction | Present

In the novel Leave the world behind, by Ruman Alaam (Salamandra), which will soon become a Netflix series with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington, the protagonists, two families who take refuge in a summer house while the world around them changes forever, they have the first indication that something is wrong, very wrong, when they stop receiving notifications on their mobiles.

Monday afternoon was not so bad. Or it was only for Mark Zuckerberg, who saw his personal fortune fall by 5.2 billion euros during the six hours in which Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger failed. For the 3.5 billion users of its products, Monday afternoon was not dramatic, but it was different. “I suffered because I had five working WhatsApp messages pending,” explains writer and journalist Rubén Serrano. “I was in mother mode, so it took me a while to find out and I was glad I wasn’t getting things while playing and caring. It should be done once a week ”, says urban planner Aurora Adaliz Núñez. “He caught me composing. I did not experience it as chaos but as something sublime ”, explains Remate, musician and composer of soundtracks. Some important WhatsApp messages were left in limbo. Inmaculada Ramírez wanted to inform her family that her son had tested negative for antigens. Juanpe Sánchez was dying to inform his boyfriend that he already had plane tickets to go see him.

Part of life, in short, was suspended and it became clear to us what we already know, the dependence we have developed with apparently free products that are owned by a single person. Mark Zuckerberg is on the cover of Time with his very wide face and a concise text: Delete Facebook? (Delete Facebook?). The blackout of their apps coincided with the statement before the United States Senate of his former employee Frances Haugen, who spoke of how the company prioritizes its growth over security (or, as Marta Peirano pointed out here, finances its growth with the security of its users) and also leaked data from internal studies around Instagram. “They know it’s just as addictive as cigarettes,” Haugen told the Senate, adding that it is well known by the company that its contents promote eating disorders in adolescence and are especially harmful to young women.

“I believe that one thing is contaminating the other in public opinion,” says Gemma San Cornelio, a researcher in digital culture who leads the MEDIACCIONS group at the Open University of Catalonia. “There have been other blackouts, but this one has been much more significant, because it was longer and because it coincides with this climate. Suddenly, the centralization of data, the capitalist monopoly exercised by Zuckerberg, has become evident. Although it also seems to me that the rejection it generates is very personalized. It reminds me of the anti-Semitic figure of the greedy Jew in The merchant of Venice, which is capable of anything. We love creating these omnipotent figures, for better or for worse. It already happened with Steve Jobs. And we forget that it is a system, that many companies and people benefit ”.

In front of the big loser, the Facebook companies, the winners. Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp’s competitors reported that they gained millions of users during the blackout. At Signal they did not specify how many, but they welcomed the newcomers with the tinkle that is used in corporate communication when the competition fares, and they apologized to those new users for the failures that were occurring in the face of the barrage. Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov did give numbers. As he said, obviously on his Telegram channel, on Monday they received 70 million “refugees from other platforms.”

Scholars on the subject call these leaks between platforms “displacements”, explains Professor Daria J. Kuss, who heads a department of Cyberpsychology at the University of Nottingham and has spent years studying behavior on the Internet and the effects on the use of networks . According to Kuss, it is normal, and not so exaggerated, what many users commented on Twitter – the network that, according to a tweet many times reformulated, always resists because “it is based on hatred” – that they felt lighter, that they had spent a better afternoon not being able to see stories of Instagram and not being easily contactable by WhatsApp. The afternoon spread more to them. Pending work finished. They went to the cinema. “The testimonials indicate that many users really felt liberated from the pressures of social networks by the blackout. Generates huge amounts of pressure to always be in mode on, always contactable, and that leads to problematic uses by younger people, who continue to reply to messages during the night, ”says Kuss.









The generational debate was indeed one of the most poignant on Monday afternoon. While the boomers They made jokes about how bad the chick would be having, many members of the Zeta generation talked about regaining their mental health for a little while. Of course there were intergenerational taunts because that is the basis of humor on Twitter. It was said in a thousand different ways that Facebook only affected a man named José Luis who was trying to upload the album Excursion to Covadonga from the Retirement Home.

“I think those of Generation X spoke more condescending, that kind of message like ‘read a book LOL’,” says Ainhoa ​​Marzol, communicator and expert digital culture tracker who writes the column Scrolling in Rockdelux. The message (released on Twitter, without apparently detecting the irony) of “read a book”, was repeated a lot, although perhaps the one that circulated the most was that of the band Love of Lesbian, so answered that they have eliminated it. “Millennials were more like admitting their own burnout and the Zeta generation tweeting in the plan ‘I don’t care if the internet goes away, I’m not going to leave the phone, find me playing in the settings of my iPhone ”, continues Marzol in the generational analysis. And her? He didn’t learn much, but he was amused by the threads envisioning dystopian futures. “If Facebook disappeared from day to night, would I be able to enter the other thousand pages where I had used my Facebook account as a key? What if WhatsApp conversations were filtered? The next morning I woke up and everything was normal ”.

The most famous of the blackout were undoubtedly the engineers that Facebook mounted on a plane and sent to its data center in California to do some kind of reset Handbook. Facebook workers, by the way, had a hard time communicating because the intranet with which they communicate was also down and they were not receiving emails from anyone outside the company. Paradoxically, they had to use competing products like FaceTime and Discord to understand each other. Beyond the jokes that this team of hyper-qualified people sent to a remote part of California to do, basically, a turn off and on, it is likely that this generated so much fascination because it gave a certain corporeality to the networks, it made us imagine during for a while the data lives in some physical place and is handled by real people. And therefore they can disappear.

It is impossible to know yet how many users who spent a good afternoon on Monday and vowed to depend less on Mark Zuckerberg’s networks will have already made the famous “delete” suggested by the cover of Time.“Take off the networks for a blackout of a few hours? I can hardly imagine it. What we should rethink is that what a sad use we are giving the Internet if something like Instagram –Whatsapp is already something else– seems to us a fundamental pillar ”, reflects Marzol.

Gemma San Rogelio does believe that the six-hour anecdote adds to a series of “very clear signs” that we are all perceiving. “I have been studying the internet for 20 years and everything has changed. Even those of us who always try to find positive things, we can no longer sustain it, with this strong presence of algorithmic culture. Something is going to happen so that this goes elsewhere ”.

Rachel Rodgers, Professor of Applied Psychology at Northeastern University, focused on research on the impact that networks have on self-perception, is very critical of the “emotional impact” that, according to her, especially image-based platforms, such as Instagram, where the rise of influencers has erased the border that was never very clear between user-generated content and content from brands. He believes that not being able to have networks for a few hours could lead many users to rethink their relationship with them. “Maybe it forces people to disengage and maybe they find it useful. It may drag a lot of people to experiment with more permanent blackouts. ” As that one said, perhaps every Monday afternoon should be Monday without nets. Something like a Wireless Monday, or a Markless Monday, by Zuckerberg.