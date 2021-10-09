Saturday, October 9, 2021
Celebrity

Did Ariana Grande break ALL the rules of her new contract on ‘The Voice’?

By Sonia Gupta
The new professional project of Ariana Grande has led her to temporarily move away from music to return to the small screen, the medium that made her a star thanks to the series ‘Victorious’, and to act as coach in the popular show ‘The Voice’, in which the contestants must convince the jury in a blind audition before entering the competition.




The singer has become the highest paid star in the history of the format thanks to a salary that would be around 25 million dollars, but not even that high sum has managed to make her adhere to the clauses stipulated in the contract you signed with the chain NBC. Ariana Grande has not been able to maintain a strictly professional relationship with the members of her team and has become ‘obsessed’ with them to the point of sending gifts to their hotels: ‘They are amazing and very kind. I adore them. I talk to them constantly. I have broken all the rules in my contract. I send you private messages by Instagram and they tell me: You’re not supposed to do something like that …. And I have to ask for their forgiveness, ‘he confessed Ariana Grande while passing through the Kelly Clarkson program, another of the coach of this latest edition.


