‘DC FANDOME’: Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Ezra Miller and other luxury guests – Movie News

DC FANDOME 2021 is very close and it has already been revealed which films and which special artists will be part of this virtual event. Check all the details!

Last year, Warner and DC surprised the Internet world with a quality virtual event in which they revealed details of their upcoming titles that they called DC FANDOME and fans were delighted. With the pandemic still hitting the world, they will try to repeat their feat of the past with virtual panels in which they will talk about expected productions such as The batman, The Flash, Aquaman and the lost kingdom, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the gods, among other.









The Batman ‘: Reveal new details of

But the big news could not come without the celebrities who participate in them, so, in a virtual way, some of those involved in these titles will be present who will share exclusive visuals or comments about the filming and the premiere.

The list of special guests is headed by Dwayne Johnson, who will present Black adam, film that stars and produces that is causing too much hype after the success that turned out to be Shazam. He will be accompanied by Noah Centineo, one of Netflix’s favorite actors due to his participation in To All the Boys I Fell in Love with, and who now joins The Rock as Atom Smasher in the DC film.

In addition, they could not miss the great faces of the next superhero movies like Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Matt Reeves, Pierce Brosnan, Robert Pattinson, Zachary Levi and Zoë Kravitz among other personalities. Among them, the participation of the director of Wonder Woman, Patty JenkinsWho we hope will talk about the third installment or maybe they will only be a guest in one of the panels as they did last year.

It should be noted that the smallest of the home will also have the opportunity to enjoy this event in their own way. It has become clear that superhero movies are not only for comic book lovers or older moviegoers, and that the new generations are natives of technology, that is why they have created DC Kids FanDome, a special experience for children and their parents to explore the DC Multiverse with Robin and the Teen Titans, alongside Cartoon Network host Nandi Bushell.

Now, the important thing, where will the DC Fandome be seen? All panels will be available at DCFanDome.com What day will the DC Fandome be? Se will carry out the next October 16 from 12 noon, Central Mexico time, so go saving the date so you don’t miss any detail.