Cynthia Rodriguez wears a crystal dress in nets

Without thinking twice, Cynthia Rodriguez She turned on the alarms on social networks after showing off her low-cut crystal dress with great skill as if it were a princess, making her react with its striking splendor overflowing.

And it is that the famous Mexican singer and actress originally from Monclova, Coahuila, it seems that she always has the exact and precise way to monopolize the spotlight with her outfits of bright colors and haughty presence.

It was through his official Instagram account that Cynthia Rodriguez shared a unique and intrepid postcard in which she demonstrates once again why she is one of the women in the world of shows that has impacted the most on social networks, after showing off with his low cut crystal dress leaving everyone speechless.

Read also: Jeni de la Vega dethrons Yanet García with her greatness in a white bodysuit

So she could not avoid setting off the alarms on social networks, because as if it were a princess in a fairy tale the pronounced neckline of her dress to the floor open cut that highlights your silhouette, was positioned again in the algorithm of the application of the camera.

This is how the Coahuilense of the Academy managed to get more than 98 thousand reactions of ‘likes’ in the form of the already known red hearts, because the driver has shown herself without a single hint of regret looking stunning with the dazzling dress.

Rodríguez is one of the hosts of the TvAzteca television program, Come the joy, which in seconds has conquered the hearts of Mexicans, because in addition to its great beauty, it has a personality with which many manage to get along and every day its fans in the rest of Latin America increase.

If you don’t want to miss out on any of the content of Cynthia Rodriguez and the projects she is in, we suggest you follow all the social networks of the famous television host.

At the end of the note you will find a tag that will take you to the La Sirena section where you can see all the information on the singers who have stood out the most in recent months.

Visit the YouTube channel of LA SIRENA giving Click here

Join our WhatsApp











Follow @LaSirenaNoticia





Follow us on