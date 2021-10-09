Coronavirus August 17. Mexico registers 14,814 cases and 877 deaths in 24 hours

At the cut of this Tuesday, August 17, Mexico accumulated 249 thousand 529 deaths due to Covid-19, that is, 877 more deaths than the previous day, which became the highest number of deaths during the third wave of coronavirus in the country.

So far in the pandemic in Mexico, the highest number of deaths recorded from one day to the next in the country was reported on January 21 of this year when accounting for 1,803 deaths, this without counting the 2 thousand 789 of the 5 of October 2020, the 2 thousand 192 deaths registered on April 10, 2021 and the 4 thousand 272 announced on June 1.

In these last cases, the health authorities clarified that not all deaths occurred from one day to the next, but the deaths of previous months were added and after a process of ruling, they were positive for coronavirus.

Likewise, the agency detailed in its technical report on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours the country added 14,814 infections, to give a total of 3,132,252 confirmed cases.

In the technical report, the agency pointed out that the first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Sonora, Veracruz and San Luis Potosí, which together they make up 66% of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

With these figures, Mexico ranks 14th worldwide in the number of infections and fourth as the country with the most deaths from the pandemic, behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to the US Johns Hopkins University.









Vaccination against Covid-19 in Mexico

Regarding the details of the vaccination plan, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported through Twitter that on Monday, August 16, 525 thousand 523 doses of vaccines against Covid-19.

He also explained that since the beginning of the national vaccination strategy, a total of 78 million 098 thousand 989 doses of the vaccine have been applied.

On August 16, 525 thousand 523 doses of vaccines against # COVID19. To this day, in Mexico there are 78 million 098 thousand 989 doses supplied. Vaccination continues, it is free, effective and safe. pic.twitter.com/3iJEced8v3 – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) August 17, 2021

