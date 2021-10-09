Commerce will be the first beneficiary of specialized outsourcing: ManpowerGroup

With the recognition by the labor authorities promotion as a specialized service, projections of ManpowerGroup estimate that the commerce sector will be one of the first to report a positive impact on the economy by operating in conjunction with companies with activities outsourced.

The global firm specialized in human resource management estimates that there will be four sectors in the country that will be able to quickly adapt Specialized Services to their business models: Logistics, Manufacturing, Services and Commerce.

“From September to January there is a high demand for workers in the commercial sector, strongly driven by the production peaks that companies have thanks to the celebrations that take place in these months. The promoter plays a key role within the trade in exposing and attending to the high demand for specific products that occur during these dates ”, explained Héctor Márquez, director of institutional relations at ManpowerGroup.

The promoter alone represents a job opportunity for more than 800 thousand people. In addition, 15.9% of the outsourced personnel in Mexico were concentrated in commerce, according to data from the Inegi; hence the importance of the labor authority establishing guidelines as a Specialized Service.

With the new guidelines in this area, individuals or legal entities linked to advertising, marketing, diffusion of products or brands, must have registration with the Register of Specialized Services or Specialized Works Providers (REPSE) to be able to work in the hand with brands, stores or physical sales channels.









“This decision also makes clear the employment situation that companies can provide to the workers who are employed in the promotion, since some did not know how to regularize this workforce of workers who are not directly linked to the corporate purpose of the company”, Márquez Pitol detailed.

It is worth noting that this sector has been one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, since according to data from Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has achieved job creation of just 3.4%.

“By becoming a Specialized Services, people dedicated to the promotion will require a certification according to this profile, which in the end will translate into having better Labor conditions, such as an increase in their salaries ”, explained the director of ManpowerGroup.

Promoting is an activity that is constant throughout the year. Prior to the reform of Outsourcing, generated temporary contracts due to the variability of the production peaks and sales strategies that the brands and self-service stores were carrying out.

In July alone, temporary employment registered by the IMSS suffered a historic drop of 228,891 job opportunities.

Unlike the outsourcing of personnel, specialized services focus on supporting and maximizing the potential of companies through the management of processes and activities complementary to the companies’ business.

