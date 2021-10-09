Classics Never Fail !: Five Unmissable Romantic Comedies To Get You Going On The Weekend

Despite the constant production of content to capture an audience and win the streaming war, classics never fail and the public continues to choose some traditional products. Among the genres that always come back are romantic comedies.

On Netflix You can find several of the most acclaimed films of the ’90s and 2000s, which took their protagonists to the top of the scene and made them icons of an era.

Actors and actresses like Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, and Matthew McConaughey are the must-see movie faces when it comes to classic rom-coms.

My First Kiss (1991)

The renowned actor Macaulay Culkin, who began his career as a young boy and was the face of films such as My poor angel, puts himself in the shoes of Thomas J. Sennett, the protagonist of this story along with Vada Sultenfuss –interpreted by Anna Chlumsky-.

These two tweens will share an entire summer as they transition to a more adult age, adolescence. Through their bond, the film reflects friendship, loyalty, and love in childhood. With a tragic ending that surprised many, it lasts 1 hour and 42 minutes and managed to position itself as a classic. Its director is Howard Zieff.







A place called Notting Hill (1999)

She, a coveted Hollywood superstar. Him, a low-key bookseller from Notting Hill. Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant put themselves in the shoes of Ana Scott and William Thacker to bring to life one of the most remembered love stories of the ’90s. The film, released in 1999, lasts 2 hours and 33 minutes and its musical curtain is “She”, a song that became a romantic classic.

The fiction tells the story of these two characters, who embark on a romance with little chance of success. Unforeseen events, complications from her fame and anecdotes in a small London neighborhood are the spices that make history.







How to Lose a Man in Ten Days (2003)









A journalist promises to conquer and lose a man in ten days to write an article, but she chooses a bad candidate: a heartthrob who made the reverse bet, and swears to be able to woo a woman in the same period of time. Committed to their promises, they will do the impossible to achieve their goals but will have a difficult obstacle: the love that stands between them.

Lies and broken hearts, and even a scene on the typical Brooklyn Bridge will give this story starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey the essential elements to build a Hollywood romance. It lasts 1 hour and 56 minutes and its director is Donald Pietre.







As if it were the first time (2004)

Every day, Henry Roth (played by Adam Sandler) tests his love for Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore) by winning her over again as she suffers from short-term memory loss and cannot remember anything that happened hours before.

Managing to surprise her each time, Sandler’s character prepares various romantic outings as he deals with the pain of not being recognized by his partner. Released in 2004, it lasts 1 hour and 39 minutes and was directed by Peter Segal.







Pride and Prejudice (2005)

If we talk about classics, Pride and prejudice appears first on the list. The film is an adaptation of the traditional 19th century novel by Jane Austen, one of the author’s great works. With period atmosphere and costumes, it is a romance marked by drama.

The plot begins with the Bennets, a lower-class English family with five female daughters. As was the case at that time, her mother’s greatest concern was to marry them off to rich men so that they would have a prosperous future.

But Elizabeth, the protagonist played Keira Knightley and revolutionary for her context, finds various reasons not to marry and will have a distant attitude towards Mr. Dracy (Matthew Macfadyen), who is listless and cold but who will manage to soften thanks to her.

The movie lasts 2 hours and 6 minutes. It premiered in 2005 and was directed by Joe Wright. For many critics, it is the best adaptation of the homonymous novel made to the cinema.







FGM