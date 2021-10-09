Claire Danes, the blonde from the series Homeland

2021-10-08 / Gladys Ramos Leal



Photos: Internet

At the age of ten, he entered the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute to learn acting. A year later he was already working with the support of Milos Forman in the short film Love dreams.

Claire Danes, now 42 years old, has an impressive film career in which such frivolous distinctions appear as Best Screen Couple and Best kiss next to Leonardo DiCaprio for Romeo and Juliet in 1997. However, her magnificent performance caught the attention of renowned directors, earning her the MTV Awards and the London Critics Circle Award for Best Actress of the Year.

It's my life (1994) was the series that made her known, with which she won a Golden Globe.









The telefilm Temple grandin, the name of the real protagonist with autism, made her deserve the Golden Globe, the Emy and the Satellite, plus the admiration of the real Temple Grandin.

Within the variety of his work, he has voiced award-winning animated films such as the Japanese Princess mononoke.

It has appeared in the films Little women, The sunset, The Miserables, Forbidden beauty and The hours.

We must make a aside to highlight his main role in the series Homeland, where we see her as a seasoned CIA agent, bipolar and ruthless, barely hesitating to drown her own daughter. With this commendable work he has reaped innumerable awards.

In 1992 he turned down Steven Spielberg’s invitation to join Schindler’s List.