Cinema, design and creativity: Hollywood classics sets adapted for … your home

Have you ever wanted to have the living room of your cabin in your house? Kate winslet on Titanic? Or maybe being able to recreate the living room from the movie White House? Well in San Francisco, California (in the United States) a decoration company is dedicated almost exclusively to recreating those sets with that style but in people’s homes.

It is about Modsy, an interior decoration studio that recently began to sell that system of, worth the redundancy, decoration inspired by different traditional Hollywood movies.

One of the most popular that they have in their catalog is the Titanic Cigar Lounge. In that place, in which the character of Leonardo Dicaprio made a strong defense of class rights and exposed the differences between the oligarchy and the working class, it was decorated with a green velvet furniture chandelier, a red Persian carpet and various period furniture.

Almost thirty years later, in chronological order in which the story is situated and not when the film was released, the world was amazed by the sad end of Casablanca, the film starring Hmprey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, sought to portray a love story in the middle of World War II. In that story, the central place is Rick’s Cafe, owned by the character that the actor will play and where he meets her. That iconic place in cinema was also recreated by the specialists at Modsy.









With the end of the Second World War there was also the growth of one of the fastest growing categories: musicals. Within that group, La Novicia Rebelde (The Sound of Music) was one of the most awarded. And how could it be otherwise, the living room of Colonel Von Trapp’s mansion where the protagonists sing Edelweiss was one of the “yes or yes” of this company.

The 90s brought the rebirth of many classics of literature and especially with a more caramelized reading of what life was like at that time. Mixed with rebellion against the status quo, the story of Shakespeare In Love brought the figure of Gwyneth Paltrow but also Joseph Fiennes to a much wider audience. The scenography of the Romeo and Juliet play is one of the most sold by the Modsy studio. There you can see the Elizabethan style, with the combination of dark and striking colors. Well baroque.

But not everything is aesthetics from the beginning of the century or the last century. There are also those who want their houses to have a modern touch, more of the dark and deep cinema that gained space in Hollywood after 2010. The shape of water is a way of telling a love story without barriers, directly between species, that leaves to the viewer without fully understanding how it all ended up happening. The dark colors, industrial minimalism and art deco of the sets are also available to go.