Chris Hemsworth promises something special for his return as mercenary Tyler Rake

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction was based on the eponymous graphic novel co-written by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who also adapted the film’s script. This action thriller was released last year in the midst of a pandemic and in no time became a sweeping success, to the point of reaching 99 million households in the first four weeks of its launch.

Success is largely due to constant action offered by the film. According to Chris Hemsworth this will not be lacking in the sequel. The actor who personifies the God of Thunder at MCU, shared a video of one of Extraction’s most outstanding fight scenes and praised the stunt team, since for that scene and others, received a distinction.

image.png







In the message, Hemsworth makes it clear to fans that for Extraction 2 the action will be “bigger and rougher” than the first movie. Another fact that the Australian actor drops is that the filming will begin soon and that they do not leave because more news will arrive.

The end of the first installment was extremely surprising for Hemsworth’s character, as he falls into the river after being brutally wounded. However, the epilogue was in charge of making the plot twist and leaving open the return of the mercenary.

If everything is on track, the return of the mercenary Tyler Rake could be sometime in 2022.