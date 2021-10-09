Chris Hemsworth has a Baywatch moment

The handsome Australian actor showed off his incredible figure during a day at the beach with his little ones.

Being one of the most profitable action stars of the moment, Chris Hemsworth you know that the trick to keep your body in shape is eat well, live well and be active.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Media Mode / The Grosby Group





And what better way to exercise than having fun as a family? Seizing the beautiful day in Byron Bay, the 38-year-old actor took his little ones to the beach to surf.

The proud father could not hide his happiness while playing on the shore with his little girl India Rose and one of his twin sons, Sasha or Tristan; all three follow in the footsteps of their famous parents and love sports.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Media Mode / The Grosby Group





Both Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky are fitness fans; to the point that after years of working on your physique with the help of a team of experts in training, nutrition and well-being, the actor created his own fitness app call Centr.

Don’t miss: Neymar Jr. creates his first lifestyle collection with PUMA

At the end of the surf session, the Australian heartthrob slid the top of her wetsuit down to her hips for a refreshing dip before getting out of the water.



















© Provided by Guacamouly

Media Mode / The Grosby Group





Far from lying down to rest and sunbathe like any mortal, Hemsworth chose to start to run across the beach with his torso exposed, giving us a scene worthy of “Baywatch”.

Don’t Miss: Jake Gyllenhaal Admitted It Was Torture Filming With Jennifer Aniston

With so many years in front of the cameras, the world-famous actor for portraying Thor, couldn’t help but put on his best superhero face as he trotted across the sand.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Media Mode / The Grosby Group





Last month, Chris let his 50.8 million followers know on Instagram that he is preparing his body to film “Extraction 2”, the sequel to his popular action thriller Netflix that will start filming very soon.

Currently, he is focused on losing muscles to gain agility and speed, and thus put himself back in the shoes of the intrepid black market mercenary. Tyler rake.











© Provided by Guacamouly

Media Mode / The Grosby Group





Continue reading: Millie Bobby Brown reappears to film Enola Holmes sequel